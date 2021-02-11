Advertisement

Williston man arrested for Corruption of a Minor

Travis Ottney
Travis Ottney(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a 36-year-old Williston man for corruption of a Minor after a 16-year-old girl told police she was being paid to send him nude pictures and videos and have sexual acts performed on her.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Travis Ottney, owner of Industrial Welding Services.

According to police, the victim says while babysitting for Ottney in 2019, he raped her multiple times at his residence.

The victim told officers since May of 2019, she’s been providing nude pictures and videos to him in exchange for vape pods and vape juice.

According to court documents, a saved Snapchat conversation between the victim and one of Ottney’s employees reveal that she was going to see “Trav” and pick up pods.

