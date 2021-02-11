Trinity Health making progress on new medical campus in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health continues to make progress on its new medical campus on the southwest end of Minot.

Construction began with Yates-Northwest Contracting but is now under J.E. Dunn.

Due to changes in contractors and the propane tank fire in 2019, the new projected date of completion is at the end of 2022

The medical campus will span close to a million square feet and will include a behavioral health section, and an emergency level II trauma center with 24 treatment bays.

With the mild winter the Magic City has experienced, crews have been able to make major progress.

Driving along the south end of town, you may have noticed some major progress on the new trinity medical campus.

“The crews have actually put on the exterior face; the building has taken shape. Some of the final, final exterior skins are on some pieces of this building, so you can see they are really coming a long ways in a short period of time,” said Randy Schwan, Vice President of Trinity Health.

The upcoming work is not easily seen on the outside.

“So right now, the exterior work is complete for the season and we’ve moved into the building. We are doing all the mechanical and electrical rough ins the large-scale pieces and the interior wall framing,” said J.E. Dunn Project Manager, Aaron Guiter.

Adding that the construction site is employing many people from the Magic City and elsewhere.

“Currently we are between 250 and 300 on a given time. Over the months, we will be continuing to increase our labor crews, where we will probably be maxing out between 500 and 600 each day on site,” said Guiter.

Schwan said this new hospital will go on and serve many generations.

“State of the art equipment. The workflow from the workers, to the guests and the patients are all well designed for high efficiency and comfort. It’s going to be an amazing facility and we are very very proud of it as we think the whole community will be,” said Schwan.

One of the current medical campuses being used downtown may be turned into a technical education center for Minot State University, but nothing is yet final.

To view live photos and videos and updates of the New Regional Healthcare Campus you can visit the Trinity Health website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.