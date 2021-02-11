Advertisement

State health leaders provide vaccine locator resources

Vaccine locator
Vaccine locator(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota COVID-19 Response team is asking for the public’s help in connecting those eligible with the COVID-19 Vaccine.

There are multiple ways to connect someone you know with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccine locator on the Department of Health website lists off sites by city, county wait list and priority group.

Thrifty White Pharmacy is receiving federal doses of the vaccine starting this week. Clinic details and scheduling can be found on their website. 

Those with no internet can find a nearby location by calling the Public Health Hotline and request assistance finding a COVID-19 vaccine.

The locator surveys vaccine providers for up to date information.

“They can actually resubmit any updates to their survey at any point in time. And then those would just be reflected the next day. So as they move from one priority group to another, they just submit another short survey response it’s about four or five questions,” said Mary Woinarowicz, North Dakota Immunization Information System Manager.

North Dakotans can also find updates from the state health department’s COVID-19 website here.

The COVID-19 vaccine locator can be found here.

The public can also find Thrifty White locations distributing the vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID
County by County, February 10, 2021
North Dakota leading in vaccine distributions
New IRS form available for self-employed individuals to claim COVID-19 sick and family leave...
New IRS form available for self-employed individuals to claim COVID-19 sick and family leave tax credits
Dickinson High School teachers file grievance for more pay for increased workload amid pandemic