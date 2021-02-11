Advertisement

Spring enrollment sees an increase at Dakota College at Bottineau

Dakota College at Bottineau
Dakota College at Bottineau
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Campus leaders at Dakota College at Bottineau said that spring enrollment numbers are up, with a record number of students joining in 2021.

Official enrollment of 1,030 students is a 14% increase from last year.

Faculty said the increase is due to a rise in part-time students taking online and dual-credit classes.

They also said enrollments for the fall and spring semester have been strong throughout the pandemic.

“I think all of us in higher education had our concerns about what the pandemic was going to do to enrollment. Because there’s a lot of uncertainty so for us to see our numbers increase was a very nice surprise,” said campus Dean Dr. Jerry Migler.

The college anticipates that more students will shift from part time to full time as the pandemic improves.

