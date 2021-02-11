Sen. Kevin Cramer: ‘I expect the president will get my vote for acquittal’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first step in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is in the rearview mirror with the Senate vote yesterday that deemed it constitutional to move forward.

Although the Senate deemed the impeachment trial constitutional, it doesn’t automatically mean President Trump will be convicted.

Six Republicans joined 50 Democrats in support of the trial last night, but ultimately they’d need at least 17 Republicans to also vote in favor of a conviction.

Wednesday, the Democrats began arguing their case in an attempt to convince more Republicans to vote with them in the end.

House impeachment managers are arguing former President Trump “assembled, inflamed, and incited” the Capitol riot. Democrats opened the impeachment trial with newly-released footage showing the Capitol being stormed.

Their arguments today were an attempt to connect Mr. Trump’s tweets to the actions the crowd took on Jan. 6.

“The mob got organized so openly because, as they would later scream in these halls and as they posted on forums before the attack, they were sent here by the President,” said Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland.

But North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but it will take a lot of convincing for him to change his mind.

“I presume innocence. That being said, I do think the hill is very steep, it’s supposed to be steep, it’s designed to be a steep hill and unless I’m convinced otherwise I expect that the president will get my vote for acquittal,” said Cramer.

Cramer added, however, that both sides get 16 hours to argue for that very reason: to try and convince the Senators they’re right.

House impeachment managers are allotted eight hours today to argue their case and eight more tomorrow if they need it. Mr. Trump’s attorneys will then have the same amount of time for their arguments.

