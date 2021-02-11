Operation Intern grant applications now open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Applications are now open for Operation Intern, a program aimed at helping businesses employ and compensate students.

Private sector businesses can receive up to $20,000 for up to five interns per year.

Targeted industries in the state include energy, tourism and advanced manufacturing, among others.

Any jobs considered “In demand” by the state are also encouraged to apply.

Work Force Director Katie Ralston said they saw an increase in demand last year during the pandemic.

“As a reflection of the success we had last year, we are keeping that application window open. Although, we would love them to get their application by March first, but no worries if they don’t because if there is still finding available we would be happy to accept their applications,” said Ralston.

You can find more information, apply and find student and business requirements on the application page here.

