North Dakota leading in vaccine distributions

MINOT, N.D. – According to data from Johns Hopkins, North Dakota still leads most of the country in vaccine distributions followed by West Virginia and New Mexico.

Just a few months ago North Dakota led not only the country but the globe in the highest coronavirus infection rate per capita.

“Since March, our jobs have not been fun. We don’t get to deliver good news only bad news,” said First District Health Unit Nurse Lacey Mcnichols about the past year.

She said with the success of the vaccine rollout that is starting to change quickly.

“It just feels great to actually be a part of the solution,” said Mcnichols.

According to First District Health, they have helped to distribute more than 9,000 vaccines to the counties they serve.

And according to the North Dakota COVID19 vaccine dashboard, more than 178,000 vaccines have been received and roughly 141,000 administered throughout the state since mid-December.

“We continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines. We are currently ranked second in the nation for COVID-19 doses behind Utah,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, during the Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Minot residents said it would not be possible without the diligence of health care workers.

“Some of them risk their lives to take care of us,” said young Minot resident Faith Manneh.

“It’s been great how much its changed over the past year even and we are all very thankful for it,” said Minot State University student Gillian Gervin.

“Thank you healthcare workers for all you’ve done,” said Gervin’s fellow MSU student Riley Ball.

The state is currently in the top two tiers of Phase 1B of the vaccination process which focuses on administering doses to older adults

Cass, Burleigh and Grand Forks Counties are where the most vaccines have been distributed, according to the state’s website.

