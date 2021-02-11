Advertisement

New IRS form available for self-employed individuals to claim COVID-19 sick and family leave tax credits

New IRS form available for self-employed individuals to claim COVID-19 sick and family leave tax credits(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The IRS announced a new form available for self-employed individuals to claim COVID-19 sick and family leave tax credits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Form 7202 allows an employee who is unable to work or telework because they have COIVD-19, need to quarantine, or have symptoms to get paid for sick leave for up to 10 days, up to 80 hours.

The credit is capped at $5,110.

“This is the way that the government is allowing self-employed people to also be able to take advantage of that benefit,” said Haga Kommer tax manager Kelda Rerick.

Those same self-employed individuals can claim this credit on their 2021 Form 1040 for leave taken between Jan. 1 and March 31.

