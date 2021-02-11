Advertisement

NDHSAA changes mask requirement to recommendation

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, the mask requirement has been changed to a recommendation in the guidelines for sports and activities.

NDHSAA media specialist, Tom Mix, said the change was made at the Jan. 21 board meeting to reflect the state’s mask requirement expiring.

Mix added North Dakota school districts have the decision on whether to require masks or not at its activities. However, it is up to the school to communicate their decision and implement it.

As for post-season tournaments, it is up to the districts to implement a policy until regional level games.

NDHSAA will then determine a mask policy for remaining tournaments.

Mix said the NDHSAA has not yet discussed what kind of policy they will have in place but will be more forth coming when the tournaments are closer.

