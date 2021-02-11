BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Mandan Public School Facebook page, Mandan High School is planning to host its annual prom this year.

As of now the prom is scheduled for March 27 with restrictions.

The students will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

The event will follow state capacity guidelines.

And if those guidelines change, so will prom plans.

Students will be allowed to bring an out-of-school guest as long as they also follow the school’s regular expectations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.