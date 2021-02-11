Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against City of Williston for pit bull ban

(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen people in Williston filed a federal lawsuit against the city to repeal its ban on specific breeds of dogs.

Every plaintiff claims they had a dog taken from them by the city because of the law, commonly known as the “Pit Bull Ban.”

Animal control is trained to visually identify pit bulls, but the lawsuit cited the National Animal Control Association’s claim that it’s nearly impossible to identify the heritage of a mixed-breed dog by sight.

The lawsuit says the city ordinance is too vague to be constitutional.

The Animal Farm Foundation is funding the lawsuit, and says that breed specific legislation is becoming less common around the country.

“We can do better than breed specific legislation. There are better options. Good dangerous dog laws keep people safe, and put negligent owners in place. And it’s really unfair to take pets away from people when neither the pets or the people have done anything wrong,” said Animal Farm Foundation Executive Director Stacey Coleman.

The City responded with: “We believe the lawsuit is without merit, the facts presented are inaccurate, and there is no basis in the law for the cause of action. We believe the City of Williston is properly operating within the constitutional bounds set forth.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
NDHSAA
NDHSAA changes mask requirement to recommendation
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston

Latest News

Main Street Minute
Taking the clutter out of homes across the state
Handle With Care
Handle With Care
Legacy Fund
Legacy Fund
BPS public forum survey
BPS public forum survey results show support of the new boundary changes
Legacy Fund
The Legacy Fund: Its origin to its place this legislative session