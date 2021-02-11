Lawsuit filed against City of Williston for pit bull ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen people in Williston filed a federal lawsuit against the city to repeal its ban on specific breeds of dogs.

Every plaintiff claims they had a dog taken from them by the city because of the law, commonly known as the “Pit Bull Ban.”

Animal control is trained to visually identify pit bulls, but the lawsuit cited the National Animal Control Association’s claim that it’s nearly impossible to identify the heritage of a mixed-breed dog by sight.

The lawsuit says the city ordinance is too vague to be constitutional.

The Animal Farm Foundation is funding the lawsuit, and says that breed specific legislation is becoming less common around the country.

“We can do better than breed specific legislation. There are better options. Good dangerous dog laws keep people safe, and put negligent owners in place. And it’s really unfair to take pets away from people when neither the pets or the people have done anything wrong,” said Animal Farm Foundation Executive Director Stacey Coleman.

The City responded with: “We believe the lawsuit is without merit, the facts presented are inaccurate, and there is no basis in the law for the cause of action. We believe the City of Williston is properly operating within the constitutional bounds set forth.”

