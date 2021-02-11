Advertisement

Gov. Burgum pushes for Dakota Access Pipeline to continue flowing

(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, asking to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating as the pipeline undergoes an environmental review.

On Tuesday, a federal judge postponed a court hearing until April 9 on whether the pipeline should be allowed to operate during the environmental review.

Burgum says shutting the pipeline down means oil producers would have to find other ways to transport the oil, resulting in more trucks on the roads, more competition with farmers for rail access, and a higher discount on North Dakota oil. Which, in turn, would reduce revenue used to fund state, county, school, and community services.

“The Corps approved the installation of the pipeline. To pull the plug now, after the pipeline has been operating safely for more than three years, would severely impair future capital investment in much-needed projects at a time when America is in desperate need,” said Gov. Burgum.

