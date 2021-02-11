Fitness industry broadens training options

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, mental and physical health has declined during the ongoing pandemic. Some gyms are fighting these effects by making exercise more socially distant and accessible with a hybrid of in-person and virtual training.

Gym-goers are thriving with the combination of in-person and virtual fitness opportunities for reasons beyond the pandemic.

Verge Fitness Manager Angela Petron says the option of virtual classes has helped participants feel comfortable when starting a new fitness journey.

“Some of the classes they were intimidated to come to, like kickboxing, where they felt self-conscious coming and doing it in front of a class,” said Petron. “But now they get to practice it at home. Once they did it at home a few times they built their confidence to know, ‘I can get through the workout, I’m more coordinated than I thought, and this is fun I’m going to come into the live class and see how much more fun it can be with a group of people.’”

Petron says group fitness environments can create accountability, motivation and social support which boost both mental and physical well-being.

For Petron’s facility, virtual and in-person gym attendance is now up to near pre-pandemic levels.

