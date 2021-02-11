Advertisement

First District Health Unit to begin offering COVID vaccines for 65 and up next week

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(AP Newsroom)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said they will begin making COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those 65 and older starting Tuesday.

The provider said they will get 1,470 doses.

Nurses also said First District will not be requiring patients to have any other medical issues for counties they serve.

They explained that’s because as public health providers they don’t have access to previous medical records.

“It’s easier for those private entities to stick to the chronic health conditions, but for somebody like public health that doesn’t have access, we just decided it would be easiest and best for us as a whole just to say 65 and older,” said FDHU Nurse Lacey Mcnichols.

Other private health providers may require those 65 and up to have two or more high-risk medical conditions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

NDHSAA
NDHSAA changes mask requirement to recommendation
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health prepares for more tiers to get vaccinated
St. John
Water emergency declared in St. John
Faucet
Water line break in Fessenden