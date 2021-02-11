First District Health Unit to begin offering COVID vaccines for 65 and up next week

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said they will begin making COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those 65 and older starting Tuesday.

The provider said they will get 1,470 doses.

Nurses also said First District will not be requiring patients to have any other medical issues for counties they serve.

They explained that’s because as public health providers they don’t have access to previous medical records.

“It’s easier for those private entities to stick to the chronic health conditions, but for somebody like public health that doesn’t have access, we just decided it would be easiest and best for us as a whole just to say 65 and older,” said FDHU Nurse Lacey Mcnichols.

Other private health providers may require those 65 and up to have two or more high-risk medical conditions.

