Expecting the new COVID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began, more than 93,000 North Dakotans have contracted coronavirus, 1,400 have died, and there are still about 760 active cases.

As the number of active cases continues to drop as well as the positive rates, the state is already preparing for the next strain of COVID.

The Department of Health said it started testing for variants of the virus since May and made their efforts more aggressive in December.

Adding that it’s sending 17 random positive samples to federal labs for further testing.

But Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said that even though we’re looking at the next virus, we shouldn’t stop focusing on the current one.

“To make sure we don’t get complacent, we need to continue to drive a high degree of testing moving from the PCR lab testing with multi day results to rapid antigen testing—the 15 minute tests to help identify asymptomatic carriers to help break the chain of transmission,” Burgum said.

Rapid antigen testing has become more common in North Dakota, and that came with a correlating drop in PCR testing; going from more than 10,000 tests per day in December to half that now.

State lab officials said this is changing their operations within the state lab with scaling down personnel and adjusting the operation hours as a result.

And they’re saying that change may continue.

“We definitely have seen a decrease in people wanting PCR testing because the rapid antigen test which is a great test also does provide faster results. So, I think the expectation on the PCR side is that maybe we will continue to see decreased number of PCR testing done in our lab,” Chief Laboratory Officer Dr. Christie Massen said.

With the drop in active cases, there are questions as to whether Burgum will end the State of Emergency.

The state House recently failed an attempt to end the declaration early.

Burgum said that ending the State of Emergency now would be “odd timing,” saying that the state is engrained in federal codes and could be receiving further reimbursements with federal funds.

Adding, “It’s not a simple thing.”

