District 12 girls basketball tournament precautions amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The District 12 girls basketball tournament is this weekend at the Minot Auditorium.

Organizers are looking forward to the tournament, but are keeping things COVID safe. They are asking people to wear masks inside, and providing them for those without.

They want to keep the student section limited to pep clubs, and will clean their designated seating areas between games. They expect fans will stay for their game and leave for the next group of fans to avoid crossover between towns.

“Just remember we’re in this thing for the kids, and if we’re going to make it to the end we’ve got to have everyone’s cooperation and work as hard as we can. We don’t want any outbreaks caused because of tournament,” said Alton Nygaard, District 12 Tournament Manager.

Nygaard said a team with an outbreak will be disqualified from the tournament.

The first games tip off Thursday.

