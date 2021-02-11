County by County, February 10, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader travels to Sawyer, Rolla, Bottineau, and Devils Lake.

--

Earlier this month, the Sawyer City Council passed a city-wide ordinance that will now make it unlawful to block access to a curb stop.

A building or structure cannot go over or come in contact with man holes, gate boxes, or curb stops in Sawyer.

Anything blocking the area must be able to be easily removed at the request of a public works director.

This ordinance will include anything that blocks access to curb stops and in all weather.

--

In COVID-19 news, the Rolette County Public Health District will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday.

The clinic is open for those 65 and older, you do not need have a medical condition.

It will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Rolla City Hall.

You can schedule an appointment here.

--

Going North to Bottineau, where the public school district has decided to stop running the rural bus routes.

Due to extreme wind chills, all rural bus routes will not run for the rest of the week.

There are in-town pick up locations that will be available and will begin picking up students around 7:55 a.m., but times can vary.

Rural students can attend classes virtually.

For more information about virtual learning for affected students visit here.

--

Great news for ice fishermen in Ramsey County.

Patriot Fish Fest is paired with the 7th annual Honor Our Heroes Ice Tournament in Devils Lake on Feb. 26- 28.

It will be held at Woodland Resort in Devil’s Lake.

It will be a virtual tournament and use the FishDonkey app for registration, scoring and awards

There are four categories including longest walleye, perch, northern , and other species.

For more information head over to the Visit Devils Lake, North Dakota Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.