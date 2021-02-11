Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The longest winning streak in Class-A basketball is 16 and it belongs to the West Fargo Sheyenne boys. The second longest winning streak is 14 and the Century girls own that mark against zero defeats so it’s not a surprise to find those two programs in the number one spot in the latest polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17) 16-1 97 1

2. Minot High (3) 15-1 82 3

3. West Fargo 13-2 53 2

4. Fargo Davies 11-4 31 NR

5. Jamestown 12-3 15 4

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (18) 14-0 97 1

2. Devils Lake (2) 12-0 82 2

3. Fargo Davies 14-1 60 3

4. G.F. Red River 13-3 37 4

5. Bismarck Legacy 14-3 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Watford City (12-4)

