Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Polls

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The longest winning streak in Class-A basketball is 16 and it belongs to the West Fargo Sheyenne boys. The second longest winning streak is 14 and the Century girls own that mark against zero defeats so it’s not a surprise to find those two programs in the number one spot in the latest polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                   Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17) 16-1 97 1

2. Minot High (3)           15-1 82 3

3. West Fargo               13-2 53 2

4. Fargo Davies             11-4 31 NR

5. Jamestown                12-3 15 4

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (18) 14-0 97 1

2. Devils Lake (2)       12-0 82 2

3. Fargo Davies          14-1 60 3

4. G.F. Red River        13-3 37 4

5. Bismarck Legacy       14-3 21 NR

Others receiving  votes: Watford City (12-4)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Tanefeu Twins
District 12 girls basketball tournament precautions
District 12 girls basketball tournament precautions amid pandemic
NDHSAA
NDHSAA changes mask requirement to recommendation
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade