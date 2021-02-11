B-52 crews explain how they got the Super Bowl flyover in the air

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – A B-52 from Minot Air Force Base took part in the historic Super Bowl 55 flyover.

With fireworks, the National Anthem and more, the flyover was quite a sight at Super Bowl 55.

“I probably had the best seat in the house to be honest, I definitely got to see the fireworks right before we flew by. Just flying alongside with the B1 and B2, it was an awesome experience,” said Staff Sgt. Marvin Valle, Crew Chief.

Normally Staff Sgt. Valle doesn’t get to fly on missions. He’s the crew chief for the plane and is usually part of the group getting it ready.

“It was definitely an amazing privilege, especially since my home state is Florida, so my whole family was watching,” said Valle.

The morning of Super Bowl Sunday, crews were fighting 45 degrees below zero to get the plane in the air.

“You go out and start your car in the morning, you know sometimes it’s hard to get it turned over in the morning, hard to get it started. So we go out, hours and hours before we go out to the aircraft maintenance is already out there,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Sullivan, 5th Operations Support Squadron director.

From air field management checking the runway to the weather team monitoring the sky, the team effort helped get the plane in the air on time and the results speak for themselves.

The Air Force said in a press release that flyover like the Super Bowl count toward training for the crew.

These flyovers come at no additional costs to taxpayers.

