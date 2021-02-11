Addressing a gun shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, an estimated 5 million Americans became first-time gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation processed more than 39 million background checks for gun ownership, which was an increase of nearly 40% from the year before.

Now, gun store owners are saying the heightened demand is making limited supply even more sparse and are asking the legislature to help.

Jacob Notermann has more on the options on the table.

With demand for guns and ammo surging across the country, manufacturers are struggling to keep up.

That increased demand is also putting pressure on smaller gun stores that can’t compete with larger ones to get inventory.

Andrew Kordonowy said his Dickinson store has a problem many other stores are having. And it may just be the beginning.

“It is going to be a problem this fall. I am already seeing it from people begging for ammunition just so they can go hunting for a moose tag coming up; for deer tags and deer season. These are issues that we need to start addressing before it comes that time,” Kordonowy said.

Lawmakers are pushing for a study into the matter and ways help smaller stores, including looking into who’s buying everything.

Business owners said limited production has larger companies taking up all the product, and squeezing out the little man.

The resolution blames the shortage on the election year, the pandemic, and “rioting in cities and urban areas.”

“We’re limited in our country because of federal rules that are seven years old, so I don’t know if this study is gonna produce more than the obvious,” Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said.

One possible solution is a state-run manufacturing plant which advocates hope would create some stability in supply.

The committee endorsed the study on a problem they believe won’t be short term, and soon the House could put North Dakota on the path to building a state ammunition manufacturer.

