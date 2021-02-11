Added Location & More

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are exciting things happening for the Dakota Children Advocacy Center.

That’s the organization on a mission to help children who are victims of abuse.

There’s now a new satellite location in Dickinson, which means more children will be able to get the help they need.

Development and Engagement Director Heather Solberg is here to tell us more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.