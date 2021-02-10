Advertisement

Water line break in Fessenden

Faucet
Faucet(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FESSENDEN, N.D. – The city of Fessenden is without water access as of Wednesday afternoon, as crews work to repair a water line break, according to the city’s public works commissioner.

Jeff Roehrich said the break occurred on 7th Avenue N. He indicated they started seeing signs of water usage issues Monday.

He said crews hope to have the line repaired by Wednesday night and will not stop working until it is fixed.

Fessenden has a population of 479 residents, according to Roehrich.

