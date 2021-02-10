Advertisement

Water emergency declared in St. John

St. John
St. John(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHN, N.D. – St. John Mayor Rodney Phelps has declared a state of emergency after this week’s bitter cold temperatures have caused issues with the city’s water tower.

The city posted an emergency declaration on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The declaration, dated Feb. 10, indicates that the cost of repairs is in excess of available funds.

Tuesday Your News Leader reported that St. John Public School moved to all distance learning this week due to the town’s water issues.

