Washburn EMS utilizes Lucas machine

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural health care workers, like the Washburn Ambulance Squad, have their work cut out for them when assisting patients who need treatment miles from the nearest hospital.

This volunteer-run squad performs emergency care for extended periods of time -- and they need to do it as quickly as possible.

Ambulance Attendant Madelyn Jennings says days can be hectic.

“We had just got to the place where we were supposed to, and there was another call at the same time,” Jennings said.

They sometimes even need to perform CPR for the entire 45-minute drive to the nearest Bismarck hospital.

New technology is alleviating strain with long ambulance trips. The Washburn Ambulance Squad was able to acquire two Lucas machines through a recent grant.

The Lucas machine is an automated CPR machine that performs chest compressions and frees up the paramedic to manage the patient’s airway, administer medication and monitor patient vital signs.

“It saves us from wearing ourselves out and getting exhausted,” added Washburn Ambulance Education Director Parker Pochant.

The equipment has proven invaluable to the Washburn EMS and they have already used it in at least five instances. Both of Washburn’s ambulances are now outfitted with a Lucas machine and other rural counties are similarly following suit.

