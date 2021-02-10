Valentine’s Meal Prep & More

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people might be changing their plans on Valentine’s Day and decide to cook at home because of the cold temperatures.

If that’s something you’re considering, we’re here to offer a helping hand. Tina Frisinger and Karmin Billadeau join us from Karmin’s Kitchen Table to talk about items you’ll need to make your Valentine’s Day meal and things to help keep you warm.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.