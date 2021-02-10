Trump’s impeachment trial will continue as Senate deems it constitutional

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began on Feb. 9. The Senate voted 56 to 44 that it is constitutional to continue the impeachment process with six Republicans joining 50 Democrats in support.

North Dakota’s two senators, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., voted against it.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the first president to have an impeachment trial after he’s left office. Whether it’s constitutional for him to be impeached while not in office was under question on the first day of impeachment hearings.

Inciting an Insurrection is the single article of impeachment brought against Trump. But before the impeachment trial can start, the Senate discussed the constitutionality of impeachment after office.

In a statement, Hoeven said he “does not believe it is constitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office.”

But Democrats said it’s only fair to let the proceedings happen.

“It’s really what the American people deserve and, regardless of party affiliation, we need to see played out,” said North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Executive Director Michael Taylor.

Cramer is completely against this idea, saying, “this will be the stupidest week in the Senate,” and blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“Impeachment is not something we should use flippantly as a response to her view that President Trump demeaned the office. She is now making a mockery of Congress,” said Sen. Cramer.

The main goal of the impeachment, according to those looking to convict Trump is a ban from him ever holding office again.

The prosecution and defense will have 16 hours each to present their case to the Senate. Oral arguments will go through Friday, but could continue into next week.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the first impeachment hearing, has declined to take part in this week’s proceedings.

Instead Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a vocal critic of President Trump, will preside over the trial.

