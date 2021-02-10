Advertisement

Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions

Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions
Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health changed their visitor restrictions at Trinity Hospital and Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s.

As of Wednesday, visitors are allowed in both hospitals, if they are not COVID-19 positive or have respiratory symptoms.

Visitor hours are 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will only allow two visitors at a time for a patient.

Everyone will be screened upon entering and will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

When visiting pediatrics or the family birth center, siblings can visit once during the stay of the mother and baby or pediatric patient.

Exceptions may be made if someone who is positive is visiting someone who also is positive.

You can find more information on the exceptions and visitor guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
Bitter cold prompts closure of warming houses in Minot
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP