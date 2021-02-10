Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health changed their visitor restrictions at Trinity Hospital and Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s.

As of Wednesday, visitors are allowed in both hospitals, if they are not COVID-19 positive or have respiratory symptoms.

Visitor hours are 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will only allow two visitors at a time for a patient.

Everyone will be screened upon entering and will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

When visiting pediatrics or the family birth center, siblings can visit once during the stay of the mother and baby or pediatric patient.

Exceptions may be made if someone who is positive is visiting someone who also is positive.

You can find more information on the exceptions and visitor guidelines here.

