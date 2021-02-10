Advertisement

Thrifty White hopes to offer more vaccines in near future

COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thrifty White Pharmacy in North Dakota and Minnesota has been administering both Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines to patients over the last two weeks.

Pharmacy directors say they’re offering vaccination appointments on a weekly basis but hope to allow patients to schedule them weeks in advance once they have a routine in place.

They say they’re waiting on allotments from the federal government and have been able to order roughly 2,000 to 2,400 doses a week. Directors say they’ve received word they’ll be getting larger shipments in the future but are unsure of when.

“The Pharmacy is a great place to get other health care services outside of just your prescription. It’s just a more inviting, less intimidating environment where you have relationships and it’s easy access for people to get into their pharmacy to get a vaccine,” said Thrifty White Long Term Care Operations Director Brad Phillips.

Thrifty White will be adding a feature to its website in the next few days for people to enroll on a wait list if appointments are full at a specific location.

