The opioid epidemic in rural North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mental health professionals are on the front lines dealing with people who have addictions, but 90% of counties in North and South Dakota are classified as having a mental health professional shortage.

This lack of help services exacerbates the opioid crisis in many rural communities. However, North Dakota State University Extension’s “Strengthening the Heartland” organization is using an $800,000 grant to expand their opioid help services throughout rural North Dakota.

“We’ve noticed in the farming industry there has been an increase of the use of opioids throughout our state,” said Strengthening the Heartland Ambassador Meagan Hoffman. “Sometimes when you are in those small communities, we see that there is a stigma attached to the use of opioids.”

Still opioid addiction can happen to anyone, even when the drugs are prescribed by a doctor.

“I got mastitis after I had my babies. I was breast-feeding them both and I must have had mastitis like 12 times one after another, and the doctors didn’t know why,” said Misty Gibree, Living Free spokesperson and recovered opioid user. “They kept prescribing me opioids, and before I knew it I was hooked on them.”

Gibree adds that in order to achieve her sobriety she had to face stigma and shame.

“I feel it is really important for people to reach out and just find somebody they can talk to and they can trust and to not feel shamed, because it isn’t like we asked for it to happen,” said Gibree.

The Strengthening the Heartland grant will allow resources to be allocated throughout much of rural North Dakota. Increased aid and virtual support in the form of meetings and family support are a part of this expansion.

Hoffman and Gibree both emphasize that the increase in virtual accessibility during the coronavirus pandemic has been a “silver lining” for those that live remotely and need support.

The grant will allow the Strengthening the Heartland organization to aid rural communities that might not otherwise have the resources to address the growing opioid epidemic.

