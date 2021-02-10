Technology meets tradition in Native American art display

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You don’t have to go to a museum to see original art and you don’t need a canvas, paint and brushes to create great images.

This amazing work of digital art was produced on a phone screen.

Bill Brien draws pictures of animals and nature scenes with an art app.

“My wife passed away from breast cancer May first of 2018 and she was the reason I actually discovered art and it was a way for me to grieve, a way for me to find healing and then it just kind of progress from there,” said artist Bill Brien.

Brien said having his art on display at the Bismarck Public Library does more than just highlighting Native culture.

“I think a lot of people have the perception that native art or artifacts are only relegated to museums or private collections, you know, that native art doesn’t exist anymore, but it does,” said Brien.

Debbie Hempler does book repairs for the library part time, but she also creates textile art like Jingle Dresses.

“I started making regalia for myself when I started dancing and then for others and I’ve continued on now with children and grandchildren and various other friends and family. So that’s kind of lead to the type of art that I’m currently doing,” said Hempler.

Carel Two-Eagle is the mastermind behind recruiting the artist for the display.

She says Native art isn’t all beads and feathers.

“There’s a variety of styles and everything ranges from ultra-traditional to ultra-modern and I think that’s terrific. I just wished we had more of us,” said artist Carel Two-Eagle.

The artwork will be on display in the lobby until the end of April.

There are 20 pieces of art on display from six artists.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.