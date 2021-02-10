Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Mandan stabbing

Angel Gonzalezsalome
Angel Gonzalezsalome(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Mandan man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed another man in the stomach.

Mandan police say Angel Gonzalezsalome entered the victims home around 3:30 p.m. and got into an argument with the victim for not answering the door quick enough.

Officers say Gonzalezsalome swung a knife at the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim drove himself to the clinic. His condition is unknown.

Gonzalezsalome was arrested for aggravated assault. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

