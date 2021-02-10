Advertisement

Souris Valley United Way looks back on 2020 campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday marked the final day of the Souris Valley United Way donation campaign.

The non-profit set a goal of $625,000 and raised nearly $585,000. Leadership with United Way said that is $100,000 less than last year.

Many non-profits took a hit this year due to the pandemic, but the United Way said 15 new businesses donated, which speaks to the generosity of the people in the Magic City.

“It’s going to take a while I think for the area to recover, but all in all people really stepped up to the plate,” said SVUW Executive Director Rich Berg.

The money earned during the campaign will go towards SVUW projects and expenses.

