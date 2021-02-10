Rural firefighters discuss struggles with fighting flames in bitter cold

MINOT, N.D. – A Tuesday morning fire that destroyed homes near the old Minot radar base sheds light on some of the struggles rural firefighters face when battling flames in bitter cold.

Firefighters with the Minot Rural Fire Department said the cold temperatures can damage equipment and make fighting fires like Tuesday’s more challenging.

Crews said the valves on the truck can freeze if water gets into them.

They also said fire hoses must be drained after use by running the water until they leave the scene to avoid them icing inside.

The weather can also present a problem for the firefighters due to ice forming on their suits.

“Their gear will get wet and freeze, and that will actually get a sheet of ice on the gear which restricts their mobility because they’re frozen,” said Minot Rural Fire Department Capt. Kevin Weber.

Weber said both the gear and the equipment can take hours to unthaw after returning back to the station.

No one was hurt in Tuesday’s fire, though one firefighter was treated for frostbite.

