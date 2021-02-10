Northern Pulse Growers Association host meal made with North Dakota grown pulse crops

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us are looking for an affordable way to feed our families more nutritious meals.

The secret may lie in pulse crops: dry edible beans and peas, lentils and chickpeas.

Chef Stuart Tracy loves a good challenge in the kitchen. On this day, the challenge: prepare a meal using North Dakota grown pulse crops.

On the menu: lentil soup, braised bison short ribs on chickpea, eggplant and tomato stew and Noah’s pudding with chickpeas.

This meal is a special invite-only luncheon to celebrate World Pulses Day.

“The whole idea is to raise awareness about the importance of pulses. They are highly nutritious and sustainable and good for our soils,” said Brian Gion, marketing director for the Northern Pulse Growers Association.

That is especially important to farmers in North Dakota and Montana. Of all the pulse crops grown in the United States, 80% are grown in those two states.

“They’re a great fit for the bottom line, for the soil and with our drier climate up there,” said Sam Arnson, a Williston area producer and president of the Northern Pulse Growers Association.

Arnson hopes this meal gets people thinking about adding pulses to their diet.

“I just hope they spread the word, they eat it and like it,” he added.

“They’re delicious. It is good,” said Renee Kipp with the Burleigh county senior adults program after tasting the pulses dishes.

“It’s really good and inventive. I would have never paired it with some of this stuff, but it’s delicious,” added Chardonnay Ternes, catering director at the University of Mary .

Food for thought on this World Pulses Day.

The Northern Pulse Growers Association is challenging consumers to sign up for the Half-Cup Habit, a free four-week long challenge that encourages people to eat at least one one-half cup serving of cooked pulses three times a week. To learn more and to sign up for the challenge, visit northernpulse.com.

