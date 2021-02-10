North Dakota food pantries see major increase in 2020

MINOT, N.D. – The number of North Dakotans in need increased by almost 50% since the start of 2020 according to the Great Plains Food Bank.

Food pantries statewide draw from the GPFB.

It’s staff said they distributed almost 6 million more pounds of food in 2020 than in 2019. That’s an increase of almost 40%, reflected locally at the Our Lady of Grace pantry.

“I pulled up some numbers from around this time last year until now. Especially in Minot Our Lady of Grace pantry has gone up between 30-50% just depending on what month it looks like,” said Tena Dewanz, Community Action housing program specialist.

Great Plains has even turned to some new options to provide.

“We’re purchasing right now anywhere from five to seven truckloads of product a month. That certainly puts a damper on our budget. Those are unexpected costs, but we will certainly do, and keep doing what we need to do in order to feed people,” said Melissa Sobolik, GPFB director.

They’ve seen an increase of more than 40,000 people needing help in 2020 than in 2019.

On the local level, the Our Lady of Grace pantry has helped almost twice as many people.

“It’s hard to see that we have to help so many people, but I’m glad we are there to be able to help them. We do get a lot of phone calls a day just trying to get people signed up for it, and it bombards us,” said Dewanz.

Dewanz said things have quieted down some, but expects things to pick back up as we get further from the holidays.

To help out or ask for help you can call 701-839-7221 for Minot’s Community Action.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.