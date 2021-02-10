Advertisement

Minot State students offer tax help through VITA program

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University students will provide free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Anyone making under $55,000 a year or in the military can take advantage of the offer. It will also be open to senior citizens and small businesses that meet VITA criteria.

University leaders say only fully-trained accounting students are allowed to volunteer.

To make an appointment visit the MSU College of Business website before April 7.

