Man arrested for nearly cutting off victims ear with machete

Wayne Martinez
Wayne Martinez(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 49-year-old Mandan man was arrested Tuesday for nearly cutting a man’s ear off and threatening to kill him.

Mandan police say Wayne Martinez got upset with the victim after an argument the victim had with Martinez’s daughter.

Police say Martinez cut the side of the victims head with a machete. Witnesses told officers they had to restrain Martinez so he wouldn’t stab the victim again.

Officers located Martinez driving away from the scene and was able to stop and arrest him.

Martinez was arrested for aggravated assault and terrorizing. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

