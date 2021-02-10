Advertisement

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tens of millions of Americans will be under winter weather advisories in the coming hours and days, with significant concern for snow, ice and extreme cold, the National Weather Service said.

Local News Live will feature forecasts and reports from Gray Television markets throughout the affected areas.

Advisories from the NWS stretched as far south as western Texas, continuing northeast through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri. Ice storm warnings also stretch through Tennessee, Kentucky, with more advisories cutting through Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, stretching to Washington, D.C.

The significant ice storm will continue Wednesday and Thursday from the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, the NWS said.

Warnings have been issued for drivers to be aware of changing road conditions. Bitter cold can lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes, and people were advised to plan ahead and dress appropriately if outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during a virtual meeting
Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during a virtual meeting
FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.
‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dies at 78
NDHSAA
NDHSAA changes mask requirement to recommendation
COVID-19 Vaccine
First District Health Unit to begin offering COVID vaccines for 65 and up next week
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health prepares for more tiers to get vaccinated