iMagicon announces first guests for 2021 show

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at iMagicon are already busy preparing for this year’s convention.

Tuesday they announced two big names in entertainment that will be attending this year’s show.

Actress Cerina Vincent will come to Minot this year.

Vincent got her start in the film industry as Maya, the Yellow Ranger, on Power Rangers Lost Galaxy.

She’s also known for her work in horror films such as Return to House on Haunted Hill and Cabin Fever.

Vincent has also worked TV series such as Mike & Molly, The Walking Dead, Two and a Half Men, and most recently, she played Suzy Diaz on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle.

Power Rangers superfans will also recognize Johnny Yong Bosch.

Bosch got his start playing the black power ranger Adam park, Dragon Ball FighterZ and later became Green Turbo Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Other voice acting credits include anime such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Bleach.

And his video game work includes titles like Smash Bros. and Mortal Combat X.

iMagicon is currently scheduled for April 23-25 and pre-registration is already opened for the cosplay contests.

You can register here.

