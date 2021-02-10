Daylight saving time bill passes Senate

MINOT, N.D. – Senate bill 2201 would make daylight saving time permanent in North Dakota.

On Monday that bill passed the Senate and has been received by the House. Other states are looking at adopting this change. Some have made a conditional law waiting for congress to allow the change, or adopting the change if their neighbors do.

“It stays light outside in the summertime that. My husband and I farm and you end up out late. Just adjusting back and forth sometimes is a hassle, and changing the clock all the time is kind of a hassle,” said Corrine Melberg, Powers Lake

The bill was received by the House Tuesday, and isn’t on the schedule yet for its reading.

