Advertisement

City of Dickinson proposing new tobacco fines

Tobacco fines
Tobacco fines(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson City Commission passed the first reading of a new tobacco ordinance, raising the fine amount for stores who sell to minors.

Ordinance 1708, is a modification of a previous ordinance with input from Southwest District Health and local retailers in the Dickinson area.

For the first offense, if a retailer or the employee has a tobacco server licenses, the retailer with receive a written notice. If the retailer does not have a server license, they will receive a $500 fine.

If a second offense happens within 24 months, the retailer will receive a $750 fine and their tobacco licenses will be suspended for one day.

The third offense within 24 months will result in a $1,500 fine and their tobacco licenses suspended for three days.

A second reading and public hearing will be scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.5% rate; 99 positive; 2 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Dawson Rouse
Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 145 positive; 2 deaths; +3,797 vaccinated
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions
Trinity Health easing hospital visitor restrictions
Bitter cold prompts closure of warming houses in Minot
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP