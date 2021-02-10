City of Dickinson proposing new tobacco fines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson City Commission passed the first reading of a new tobacco ordinance, raising the fine amount for stores who sell to minors.

Ordinance 1708, is a modification of a previous ordinance with input from Southwest District Health and local retailers in the Dickinson area.

For the first offense, if a retailer or the employee has a tobacco server licenses, the retailer with receive a written notice. If the retailer does not have a server license, they will receive a $500 fine.

If a second offense happens within 24 months, the retailer will receive a $750 fine and their tobacco licenses will be suspended for one day.

The third offense within 24 months will result in a $1,500 fine and their tobacco licenses suspended for three days.

A second reading and public hearing will be scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.