’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cash Mobbing is a new movement spreading across Williston that encourages people to shop or eat at local stores or restaurants every Wednesday. Members on a public Facebook page called Cash Mob - Williston, ND vote weekly on which business to “Mob.”

Ritter Brothers Diamond Cutters in downtown Williston is this week’s winner on the Cash Mob - Williston, ND Facebook Page. Staff say they’ve seen an increase in customers, and are grateful for the exposure.

“I think it just helps bring awareness of the businesses in town that are available. You know, rather than people shopping online or going to the big box stores. People will think of these businesses first,” said Bart Rasmussen creator of the Facebook Page.

Ritter Brothers is the second business to be chosen by the Facebook Page. Cash Mob Williston, ND was created two weeks ago, and already has more than 1,200 members.

“In other cities, similar groups don’t even have these numbers, but I think that really talks about just the strength of our community. I think a lot of people around here really embrace that shopping local and supporting each other,” said Ritter Brothers Manager Evan Ritter.

Bart Rasmussen says he encourages people in other cities to create similar Facebook Pages in order to increase traffic at local businesses.

The first business to be “Cash Mobbed” in Williston was Hula Fire Grill, and the owners say they were very busy that day, and even had an spike in customers for several days after.

