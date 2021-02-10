Bitter cold prompts closure of warming houses in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District has closed its warming houses through the end of the week because of the dangerously cold temperatures.

The move was made early this week in response to subzero temperatures. Staff hope to discourage kids from playing in the dangerous weather. They said to check their Facebook page for updates about the weekend warming house hours as well.

“By doing that we also in advance let parents know that if your kids are going out there the buildings aren’t going to be open,” said Ann Nesheim, Recreational Director.

The luminary walk along the Woodland Trail scheduled for Saturday is being postponed until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.