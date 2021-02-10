Bismarck Burleigh Public Health prepares for more tiers to get vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health has made it easy for people who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Currently, if you are 75 and older or 65 to 74 with two or more underlying health conditions, you can head to the Event Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays to get a COVID vaccine. The event is set up as a drive thru, which Public Health plans to continue once vaccines are available to more of the general public. At that point, Public Health plans to offer more days with longer hours for vaccinations.

“We are able to push through a large group of people that way, especially with the elements and the weather being unpredictable as it is. We can rely on that facility to be able to have individuals come through in large amounts and run through that very quickly,” said Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Public Health plans to open up vaccinations to more tiers once demand in the 1B category starts to dwindle.

To get a vaccine, fill out an eligibility form on the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health website. From there, vaccine coordinators will email or call you to come through.

