Army Corps deadline to decide whether to shut down DAPL gets two-month extension

(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal hearing scheduled for Wednesday would’ve forced the Army Corps of Engineers to come to a decision: either keep the oil in the Dakota Access Pipeline flowing or halt its operations. But the court granted the Army Corps’ request for an extension.

Judge James Boasberg moved the hearing to April 9.

This will afford the Army Corps more time to speak with new administration officials before making a decision. This also allows President Joe Biden the opportunity to stay quiet on the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline, after he faced backlash for revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline’s permit.

