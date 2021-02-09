Water issues, cold temps push St. John to distance learning this week

ST. JOHN, N.D. – St. John Public School students are distance learning this week, due to water issues in the city of St. John and the severe cold temperatures, according to the District Superintendent.

Superintendent Paul Frydenlund told Your News Leader that issues with the city’s water tower, along with forecasted negative temperatures, led to the decision.

All activities are going on as scheduled.

Parent/teacher conferences are pushed to Tuesday, Feb. 16, the same day in-person classes will resume.

The district has roughly 437 students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

