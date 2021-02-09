Advertisement

VA offering COVID-19 vaccines to some veterans by appointment

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo Veterans Affairs will be holding its first COVID-19 vaccination event in Bismarck.

The event on Thursday will be appointment-only for veterans in and around the Bismarck area. Fargo VA has been contacting veterans in the 1-B category who are eligible for the shot to set up an appointment.

The event will be held at the Bismarck Armory Exchange. The VA plans to administer about 600 shots.

The Fargo VA asks veterans not to travel to the armory without an appointment. If you believe you are eligible for the vaccine and have not been contacted, you are encouraged to call 701-239-3700 and select option two to talk about your alternatives.

