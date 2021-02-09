Advertisement

USDA working to ease burden of farmers impacted by pandemic

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Good news for farmers impacted by the pandemic.

The USDA announced that they will temporarily suspend debt collections and foreclosures for borrowers in certain programs.

The suspension applies to all farmers in the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs.

The USDA also said they have extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions.

According to the agency, about 10 percent of all borrowers will benefit from this action.

“It’s going to provide time for individuals to evaluate ways to improve, and individuals to address their farm-related debt and to assist keeping farmers on their farms and monitoring their living expenses,” said Acting FSA State Executive Director Brian Haugen.

The USDA said the temporary suspension will be in place until further notice.

