Rice Bowl in Mandan moves into own building

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Previously, the restaurant was located inside the Mandan Morton Public Library.

With the library’s expansion project set to begin, the owner decided it was time to find a place of their own.

The 2,700 square feet building can seat 45 people and has two dining areas.

“More easier for our customers coming and for our vendor to deliver the inventory for us. That could be a big issue when we are at the old location,” said owner Sherry Zhuang.

The new address is 107 4th Avenue Northwest.

