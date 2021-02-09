Advertisement

Rice Bowl in Mandan moves into own building

Rice Bowl
Rice Bowl(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Previously, the restaurant was located inside the Mandan Morton Public Library.

With the library’s expansion project set to begin, the owner decided it was time to find a place of their own.

The 2,700 square feet building can seat 45 people and has two dining areas.

“More easier for our customers coming and for our vendor to deliver the inventory for us. That could be a big issue when we are at the old location,” said owner Sherry Zhuang.

The new address is 107 4th Avenue Northwest.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Dakota College at Bottineau announces campus community orchard
Dakota College at Bottineau announces campus community orchard
Minot Police say there's more work to do following weekend drug bust
Minot Police say there’s more work to do following weekend drug bust
Water issues, cold temps push St. John to distance learning this week
Water issues, cold temps push St. John to distance learning this week
Oral health kits
Department of Health provides more than 27,000 oral hygiene kits to students across the state