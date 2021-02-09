Advertisement

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday, June 12, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif.(Source: Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: MaKya Gerding
Lawmakers look at reimbursing teachers for classroom spending